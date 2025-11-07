FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Donald Trump once again makes BIG claim about India-Pakistan war, says 'eight planes were shot down...'

Tesla shareholders okay record USD 1 trillion pay package for Elon Musk; What would the CEO's net worth now be?

Delhi-NCR AQI: National Capital's air quality declines to 'very poor' category, stands at 312, health concerns rise

Delhi airport operations hit after air traffic control faces severe glitch, over 100 flights delayed

Amid divorce rumours with Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij gets hospitalised due to...

Amid engagement rumours, Vijay Deverakonda gives huge shoutout to Rashmika Mandanna's The Girlfriend: 'I know they have made...'

UP NEET PG 2025: Counselling Round 1 registration begins at upneet.gov.in, seat allotment result on...; Check details inside

CISCE 2026 Board Exams: ICSE, ISC date sheets likely to be announced soon on cisce.org; Check details inside

Meet woman, who failed to crack UPSC exam in first two attempts, mother left her job to support daughter, she then became IAS officer with AIR...

US President Donald Trump likely to visit India next year, says THIS about trade talks with PM Modi

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Google Maps to introduce 10 new exciting features for Indian users in 2026: From real-time traffic alerts to voice guidance for flyovers

Google Maps to introduce 10 new exciting features for Indian users in 2026

Anunay Sood passes away at 32: What exactly happened to travel influencer? Here's all you need to know

Anunay Sood passes away at 32: What exactly happened to travel influencer?

Donald Trump once again makes BIG claim about India-Pakistan war, says 'eight planes were shot down...'

Donald Trump once again makes BIG claim about India-Pakistan war

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Google Maps to introduce 10 new exciting features for Indian users in 2026: From real-time traffic alerts to voice guidance for flyovers

Google Maps to introduce 10 new exciting features for Indian users in 2026

Anunay Sood passes away at 32: What exactly happened to travel influencer? Here's all you need to know

Anunay Sood passes away at 32: What exactly happened to travel influencer?

In pics: Inside photos of Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani's lavish Rs 5000 crore mansion in Mumbai, the name is...

In pics: Inside photos of Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani's lavish Rs 5000 crore mansio

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

CISCE 2026 Board Exams: ICSE, ISC date sheets likely to be announced soon on cisce.org; Check details inside

CISCE is expected to release the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) 2026 board exam timetable soon at cisceboard.org. The date sheet PDF will include subject-wise schedules and timings. Exams are likely to be held between February and April 2026 across India.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 07, 2025, 08:32 AM IST

CISCE 2026 Board Exams: ICSE, ISC date sheets likely to be announced soon on cisce.org; Check details inside
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is likely to announce the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) Board Exam Timetable 2026 shortly. According to several media reports, the detailed date sheet for both classes is expected to be made available on the official website, cisceboard.org, by early next week.

While the board has not yet issued an official confirmation, students awaiting the timetable are advised to monitor the CISCE portal regularly for the latest updates on the schedule release.

ICSE and ISC Exam Date Sheet 2026: Expected Details

The upcoming CISCE date sheet for 2026 will contain comprehensive information, including exam dates, subject-wise schedules, and timings for both ICSE (10th) and ISC (12th) exams. Once released, students will be able to download the PDF timetable directly from the official website.

Typically, the CISCE conducts both board exams between February and April every year. Following the same pattern, the 2026 examinations are also expected to take place during these months. The official announcement will confirm the exact exam dates and duration soon.

Expected Schedule and Exam Overview

Exam Classes Tentative Months Expected Release of Date Sheet Official Website
CISCE Board Exams 2026 ICSE (Class 10), ISC (Class 12) February – April 2026 Early November 2025 cisceboard.org
 

Number of Students Appearing

For the 2026 academic session, it is anticipated that more than 2.5 lakh students will sit for the ICSE Class 10 exams, while over 1 lakh candidates will appear for the ISC Class 12 exams. The board will organise the examinations across multiple authorised test centres nationwide, ensuring smooth conduct and supervision throughout the process.

How to Download the CISCE Date Sheet 2026 (Once Released)

Students can follow these steps to access their timetable once it is available online:

Visit the official CISCE website: cisceboard.org

Click on the link labelled 'ICSE/ISC 2026 Timetable' on the homepage.

Choose the respective class: ICSE (Class 10) or ISC (Class 12).

Download the PDF and take a printout for reference.

Key Advice for Students

Begin your revision based on the tentative February–April exam window.

Prioritise core subjects and focus on previous years’ question papers to strengthen preparation.

Keep checking the official website regularly for authentic updates instead of relying solely on social media reports.

The CISCE timetable release marks a crucial phase for students gearing up for the 2026 board exams. With the official PDF expected soon, students are encouraged to stay organised, prepare consistently, and stay connected with school authorities for any further instructions once the date sheet is made public.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Donald Trump once again makes BIG claim about India-Pakistan war, says 'eight planes were shot down...'
Donald Trump once again makes BIG claim about India-Pakistan war
Tesla shareholders okay record USD 1 trillion pay package for Elon Musk; What would the CEO's net worth now be?
Tesla shareholders okay record USD 1 trillion pay package for Elon Musk
Delhi-NCR AQI: National Capital's air quality declines to 'very poor' category, stands at 312, health concerns rise
Delhi-NCR AQI: National Capital's air quality declines to 'very poor' category
Delhi airport operations hit after air traffic control faces severe glitch, over 100 flights delayed
Delhi airport ops hit after ATC faces glitch, over 100 flights delayed
Amid divorce rumours with Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij gets hospitalised due to...
Amid divorce rumours with Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij gets hospitalised due to...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Google Maps to introduce 10 new exciting features for Indian users in 2026: From real-time traffic alerts to voice guidance for flyovers
Google Maps to introduce 10 new exciting features for Indian users in 2026
Anunay Sood passes away at 32: What exactly happened to travel influencer? Here's all you need to know
Anunay Sood passes away at 32: What exactly happened to travel influencer?
In pics: Inside photos of Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani's lavish Rs 5000 crore mansion in Mumbai, the name is...
In pics: Inside photos of Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani's lavish Rs 5000 crore mansio
Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in custom Jigyam lehenga, carries Rs 2.86 lakh silver purse at friend’s mehendi
Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in custom Jigyam lehenga, carries Rs 2.86 lakh silver
Inside Mannat: Shah Rukh Khan's Rs 13-crore dream home that’s now worth Rs 200 crore; here's how Gauri Khan transformed it
Inside Mannat: SRK's Rs 13-crore dream home that’s now worth Rs 200 crore
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE