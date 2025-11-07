CISCE 2026 Board Exams: ICSE, ISC date sheets likely to be announced soon on cisce.org; Check details inside

CISCE is expected to release the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) 2026 board exam timetable soon at cisceboard.org. The date sheet PDF will include subject-wise schedules and timings. Exams are likely to be held between February and April 2026 across India.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is likely to announce the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) Board Exam Timetable 2026 shortly. According to several media reports, the detailed date sheet for both classes is expected to be made available on the official website, cisceboard.org, by early next week.

While the board has not yet issued an official confirmation, students awaiting the timetable are advised to monitor the CISCE portal regularly for the latest updates on the schedule release.

ICSE and ISC Exam Date Sheet 2026: Expected Details

The upcoming CISCE date sheet for 2026 will contain comprehensive information, including exam dates, subject-wise schedules, and timings for both ICSE (10th) and ISC (12th) exams. Once released, students will be able to download the PDF timetable directly from the official website.

Typically, the CISCE conducts both board exams between February and April every year. Following the same pattern, the 2026 examinations are also expected to take place during these months. The official announcement will confirm the exact exam dates and duration soon.

Expected Schedule and Exam Overview

Exam Classes Tentative Months Expected Release of Date Sheet Official Website

CISCE Board Exams 2026 ICSE (Class 10), ISC (Class 12) February – April 2026 Early November 2025 cisceboard.org

Number of Students Appearing

For the 2026 academic session, it is anticipated that more than 2.5 lakh students will sit for the ICSE Class 10 exams, while over 1 lakh candidates will appear for the ISC Class 12 exams. The board will organise the examinations across multiple authorised test centres nationwide, ensuring smooth conduct and supervision throughout the process.

How to Download the CISCE Date Sheet 2026 (Once Released)

Students can follow these steps to access their timetable once it is available online:

Visit the official CISCE website: cisceboard.org

Click on the link labelled 'ICSE/ISC 2026 Timetable' on the homepage.

Choose the respective class: ICSE (Class 10) or ISC (Class 12).

Download the PDF and take a printout for reference.

Key Advice for Students

Begin your revision based on the tentative February–April exam window.

Prioritise core subjects and focus on previous years’ question papers to strengthen preparation.

Keep checking the official website regularly for authentic updates instead of relying solely on social media reports.

The CISCE timetable release marks a crucial phase for students gearing up for the 2026 board exams. With the official PDF expected soon, students are encouraged to stay organised, prepare consistently, and stay connected with school authorities for any further instructions once the date sheet is made public.