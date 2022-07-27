Search icon
Odisha CHSE Class 12 Result 2022 TODAY at chseodisha.nic.in for Science, Commerce: All important details here

Odisha CHSE 12th Science and Commerce Result 2022 will be declared today at orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 05:59 AM IST

Odisha CHSE Class 12 Result 2022 TODAY | Photo: PTI

The Odisha education minister will declare the Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education, CHSE Class 12 result 2022 today (July 27) at 4 PM on the official website-- orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in. The Arts and Humanities stream result will be released after a week’s time.

The Odisha Board CHSE 12 exam 2022 was conducted between April 28, to May 31. More than three lakh students appeared for the Odisha board 12th examination. 
 
CHSE Odisha 12th Science, Commerce Result 2022: How to download
  • Go to the official website of the CHSE Odisha at orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in.
  • Click on the link, “Download Odisha CHSE 12th Board Result 2022.”
  • Enter the login credentials such as registration number or roll number.
  • Your Odisha Plus 2 Result will appear on the screen.
  • Download the Odisha Plus 2 Scorecard and take a printout of the mark sheet for future reference.
 
Apart from the official websites, candidates can also check their mark sheets from DigiLocker and Umang app. 
 
To pass the Odisha Board 12th exam 2022 students need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and overall to pass the exams. The students who fail in one or two subjects will have to appear for the compartmental exams.
 
 
