Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Odisha CHSE Class 12 Result 2022 for Science, Commerce Tomorrow at chseodisha.nic.in: Where, when, how to download

Odisha CHSE 12th Science and Commerce Result 2022 is to be out tomorrow at orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 10:47 PM IST

Odisha CHSE Class 12 Result 2022 for Science, Commerce Tomorrow at chseodisha.nic.in: Where, when, how to download
Odisha CHSE Class 12 Result 2022 | Photo: PTI
The Council of Higher Secondary Education, CHSE Odisha will declare the Higher Secondary, Class 12 result 2022 tomorrow (July 27) at 4 PM at the official website-- orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in. 
 
The Odisha education minister announced the result of the CHSE Science and Commerce board exam 2022 tomorrow. The Arts and Humanities stream result will be released after a week’s time.
 
The Odisha Board CHSE 12th exam 2022 was conducted from April 28, to May 31. Over three lakh students have appeared for the examination. Check ways to download Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2022.
 
CHSE Odisha 12th Science, Commerce Result 2022: How to download
 
Go to the official website of the CHSE Odisha at orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in.
Click on the link, “Download Odisha CHSE 12th Board Result 2022.”
Enter the login credentials such as registration number or roll number.
Your Odisha Plus 2 Result will appear on the screen.
Download the Odisha Plus 2 Scorecard and take a printout of the mark sheet for future reference.
 
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Odisha CHSE Class 12 Result 2022 for Science, Commerce Tomorrow at chseodisha.nic.in: Where, when, how to download
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.