Odisha CHSE Class 12 Result 2022 for Science, Commerce Tomorrow at chseodisha.nic.in: Where, when, how to download

Odisha CHSE Class 12 Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, CHSE Odisha will declare the Higher Secondary, Class 12 result 2022 tomorrow (July 27) at 4 PM at the official website-- orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in.

The Odisha education minister announced the result of the CHSE Science and Commerce board exam 2022 tomorrow. The Arts and Humanities stream result will be released after a week’s time.

The Odisha Board CHSE 12th exam 2022 was conducted from April 28, to May 31. Over three lakh students have appeared for the examination. Check ways to download Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2022.

CHSE Odisha 12th Science, Commerce Result 2022: How to download

Go to the official website of the CHSE Odisha at orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in.

Click on the link, “Download Odisha CHSE 12th Board Result 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as registration number or roll number.

Your Odisha Plus 2 Result will appear on the screen.

Download the Odisha Plus 2 Scorecard and take a printout of the mark sheet for future reference.