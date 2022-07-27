Search icon
Odisha CHSE Class 12 result 2022 DECLARED: Websites, how to check here

Odisha CHSE Class 12 result 2022 for Science and Commerce has been declared today at chseodisha.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 04:08 PM IST

Odisha CHSE Class 12 Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

Council of Higher Secondary Education, CHSE Odisha has declared the Class 12 result 2022 for Science and Commerce stream students at official website--orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in. The Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash declared the class 12 board result 2022 for science and commerce and the Odisha CHSE class 12 result 2022 for humanities will be declared next week. 

More than three lakh students appeared for the Odisha CHSE Class 12 exam 2022 which was held from April 28 and May 31.

CHSE Odisha class 12th result: Websites to check

  • orissaresults.nic.in 
  • chseodisha.nic. in

CHSE Odisha class 12th result: How to check 

  • Visit the official website-- ojee.nic.in
  • Click on the results link
  • Enter the required information
  • Click entre
  • Download and take a printout for future reference. 

Read: CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2022 date, time: Science, Commerce results to be declared today at chseodisha.nic.in

