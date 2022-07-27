Odisha CHSE Class 12 result 2022 DECLARED: Websites, how to check here

Odisha CHSE Class 12 Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

Council of Higher Secondary Education, CHSE Odisha has declared the Class 12 result 2022 for Science and Commerce stream students at official website--orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in. The Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash declared the class 12 board result 2022 for science and commerce and the Odisha CHSE class 12 result 2022 for humanities will be declared next week.

More than three lakh students appeared for the Odisha CHSE Class 12 exam 2022 which was held from April 28 and May 31.

CHSE Odisha class 12th result: Websites to check

orissaresults.nic.in

chseodisha.nic. in

CHSE Odisha class 12th result: How to check

Visit the official website-- ojee.nic.in

Click on the results link

Enter the required information

Click entre

Download and take a printout for future reference.

