CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2022 for art stream likely on August 8 at chseodisha.nic.in, details here

CHSE Odisha Class 12 result 2022 for art stream will be declared on August 8 at chseodisha.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 07:30 PM IST

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2022| Photo: PTI

Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha, CHSE Odisha will declare the Odisha Plus 2 Arts Result 2022 on August 8 at the official website--onorissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in announced State School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash. 

CHSE Odisha has already declared the results for the Science and Commerce Streams on July 27. 12th Class students are now waiting for the Arts and Vocational Streams result, which will be released on Monday.

Candidates must note that the CHSE Odisha Arts Result 2022 is expected to be released by 4 PM and the result link on orissaresults.nic.in. However, based on the previous result declaration, the link is made active a few minutes after the press conference concludes.

CHSE Odisha conducted the 12th Board Exams from April 28 to June 4. For the CHSE Odisha Result 2022 in Science and Commerce, the total pass percentage was recorded to be 94.12 percent and 89.20 percent respectively.

