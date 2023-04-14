CHSE Odisha Plus II result 2023 to be declared by May-end, know how check class 12 result at chseodisha.nic.in

File photo

Council of Higher Secondary Education to declare the result of CHSE Odisha Board Class 12 exam 2023 soon. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 Science, Commerce and Arts stream examination can check their results through the official site of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in.

Samir Ranjan Dash, the Minister of School and Mass Education, has announced that the Class 12 evaluation process will be completed by May 7th, 2023. By the end of May 2023, all streams' Class 12 results will be released.

Class 12 exams were conducted by CHSE Odisha starting on March 1 for the Science stream and on March 2 for the Commerce and Arts stream. The Class 12 Science and Commerce exams were completed on April 4 while the Class 12 Arts exams were completed on April 5 across the state at various exam locations.

CHSE Odisha Plus II result 2023: How to check