CHSE Odisha class 12th Arts Result 2022 TODAY: How, when and where to check Odisha CHSE Plus II Arts result

Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha (CHSE Odisha) to release the result of the 12th Arts exam 2022 TODAY (August 8) at 4 pm. Once released, students can check CHSE Odisha Result 2022 through the official website - chseodisha.nic.in. Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha (CHSE Odisha) has already released the results for Science and Commerce streams.

Odisha State School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash has confirmed the CHSE 12th Arts result date and time. Reportedly, the CHSE arts result will be announced at the CHSE office, Bhubaneswar via a press conference.

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts result 2022: Official websites to check result

chseodisha.nic.in

orissaresults.nic.in

samsodisha.gov.in

Along with the CHSE Arts result 2022, Odisha CHSE will also release the Vocational Streams result 2022. Students are advised to keep their CHSE 12th admit card 2022 handy while checking the result for login credentials.

CHSE Odisha announced the results of the 12th Science and Commerce streams on July 27 via a press conference. The pass percentages in Commerce and Science streams stood at 94.12 and 89 percent respectively.

Odisha CHSE class 12 results 2022: Steps to check

Visit the Odisha Board official website.

Click on the Odisha class 12 result link.

Enter the required details - class 12 registration number

The Odisha Plus 2 results will be displayed.

Download and take a printout