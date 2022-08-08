Search icon
CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2022 DECLARED for art stream , pass percentage at 82.80 %: How to download here

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Arts result 2022 has been declared today (August 8) at orissaresults.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 04:26 PM IST

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Class 12 Arts result 2022 has been declared today (August 8) at orissaresults.nic.in. 82.80 per cent of students have passed the CHSE Odisha Class 12 exam 2022 for arts stream this year. 

Candidates can check their CHSE Odisha Class 12 Arts result 2022 at official websites-- chseodisha.nic.in, and orissaresults.nic.in. 

CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022: How to download 

  • Visit the official website- orissaresults.nic.in
  • Click on Odisha 12th Result 2022 link for Arts stream
  • Enter registration number and roll number
  • CHSE 12th Arts stream result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download HS plus two scorecards, and take a printout for further references.

CHSE declared the Odisha Class 12 Result for Science and Commerce stream earlier on July 27. The pass percentage in plus two Science was 94.12 per cent, while 89.20 per cent in Commerce stream.

Read: CHSE Odisha class 12th Arts Result 2022 TODAY: How, when and where to check Odisha CHSE Plus II Arts result

