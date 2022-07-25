Search icon
CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2022: Science, Commerce results likely to be declared by July 30

Over 3 lakh students appeared for the HS, 12th exam held from April 28 to May 31, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 01:59 PM IST

The result of Odisha Higher Secondary Class 12 is to be announced by the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha by July 30. "HS, 12th result 2022 will be announced by July 30. The CHSE 12th result date will be announced soon," said Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash as quoted by Careers360. 

Science and commerce results will be declared by this month. However, the Humanities stream result will be released in August. Once announced, students can check the HS, 12th result 2022 through the official websites- orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in.

Over 3,20,000 students appeared for the examinations being conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE). Annual Plus-II (Class 12) board examinations for Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams were held in offline mode from April 28 to May 31, 2022. 

A weightage of 20 percent in both theory and practical examinations will be given from the performance of the students in quarter-end examinations which were conducted by the schools internally. For this purpose, their performance in the best two internal tests out of three shall be taken into account.

The merit of the students will be assessed in two separate schemes in a paper performance of the candidates based on their performance only in annual HSE and 80 percent weightage on the basis of performance in annual HS and 20 percent weightage from the performance in quarter-end examinations.

