CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2022 date, time: Science, Commerce results to be declared today at chseodisha.nic.in

File Photo

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2022 date and time have been confirmed by Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Dash. The CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2022 Science, Commerce is all set to release today - July 27, 2022. The results are expected to be announced at chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in at 4 pm (link will go live for both Science and Commerce students).

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2022: Date and Time

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2022 date: July 27, 2022

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2022 time: 4 pm.

Official websites to check scores: chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in

READ | Odisha CHSE Class 12 Result 2022 TODAY at chseodisha.nic.in for Science, Commerce: All important details here

CHSE Odisha 12th Science, Commerce Result 2022: How to download

Visit the official website of CHSE Odisha - orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in.

Click on the link, 'Download Odisha CHSE 12th Board Result 2022'.

Enter the login credentials such as the registration number or roll number.

Your Odisha Plus 2 Result will appear on the screen.

Download the Odisha Plus 2 Scorecard and take a printout of the mark sheet for future reference.

READ | DNA Exclusive: Can ‘freebies’ boost AAP’s national expansion plans in Gujarat and Himachal?

Notably, only the CHSE Odisha Science, Commerce Results 2022 will be released today. The Arts and Humanities stream result will be released after a week. CHSE Odisha Results 2022 will be released for the exams held from April 28 to May 31, 2022.

To pass the Odisha Board 12th exam 2022 students need to secure a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject and overall to pass the exams. The students who fail in one or two subjects will have to appear for the compartmental exams.