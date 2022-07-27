Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2022 date, time: Science, Commerce results to be declared today at chseodisha.nic.in

Odisha CHSE Class 12 Result 2022: The results are expected to be announced at chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 08:08 AM IST

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2022 date, time: Science, Commerce results to be declared today at chseodisha.nic.in
File Photo

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2022 date and time have been confirmed by Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Dash. The CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2022 Science, Commerce is all set to release today - July 27, 2022. The results are expected to be announced at chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in at 4 pm (link will go live for both Science and Commerce students). 

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2022: Date and Time 

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2022 date: July 27, 2022

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2022 time: 4 pm.

Official websites to check scores: chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in

READ | Odisha CHSE Class 12 Result 2022 TODAY at chseodisha.nic.in for Science, Commerce: All important details here

CHSE Odisha 12th Science, Commerce Result 2022: How to download

  • Visit the official website of CHSE Odisha - orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in.
  • Click on the link, 'Download Odisha CHSE 12th Board Result 2022'.
  • Enter the login credentials such as the registration number or roll number.
  • Your Odisha Plus 2 Result will appear on the screen.
  • Download the Odisha Plus 2 Scorecard and take a printout of the mark sheet for future reference.

READ | DNA Exclusive: Can ‘freebies’ boost AAP’s national expansion plans in Gujarat and Himachal?

Notably, only the CHSE Odisha Science, Commerce Results 2022 will be released today. The Arts and Humanities stream result will be released after a week. CHSE Odisha Results 2022 will be released for the exams held from April 28 to May 31, 2022. 

To pass the Odisha Board 12th exam 2022 students need to secure a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject and overall to pass the exams. The students who fail in one or two subjects will have to appear for the compartmental exams.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 403 answer: Here is the Wordle answer for July 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.