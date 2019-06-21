CHSE Odisha Class 12 (Commerce and Arts) results today, check orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in

The CHSE Odisha 12 Result 2019 for Arts, Commerce students will be declared today i.e, June 21 (Friday) by the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE).The CHSE Odisha 12 Result 2019 will be published on the official website of the board orissaresults.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Apart from these official websites, students can also check results on alternative portals http://www.examresults.net/orissa/odisha-board-chse-plus-two-result-12th. Previously, the CHSE Odisha Result 2019 was scheduled to be declared on June 17 but there was no word from the officials until yesterday about the declaration of the results.

The result will be published at 3.30 PM.

The examination was conducted from March 7 to March 30.

Follow the steps to download the results(Online Mode)

1- Visit either of the websites: orissaresults.nic.inâ€‹ and chseodisha.nic.in

2- Click on Odisha 12th Result 2019 link

3- Enter the required details and submit

4- Your result will be displayed.

5- Check and download your result. Take a printout for future reference.

Follow the steps to download the results(Offline Mode)

1- Type RESULT (space) OR 12 (space) ROLLNO

2- Send the text to 56263

3- The scorecard will reach your message inbox