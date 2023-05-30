CHSE Odisha Class 12 Board Result 2023 tomorrow: Know date, time, other important details

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2023| Photo: PTI

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will declare the Class 12 result for Science and Commerce stream students on May 31. The Odisha board class 12 result 2023 will be out at 11 am.

Once announced, students can check their marks on official websites, chseodisha.nic.in and on orissaresults.nic.in. Students can check their results using board exam roll numbers. More than 3.5 lakh candidates appeared for the Odisha class 12 board exam this year.

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2023: How to check