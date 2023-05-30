Search icon
CHSE Odisha Class 12 Board Result 2023 tomorrow: Know date, time, other important details

The Odisha Class 12 Science and Commerce board results 2023 will be declared tomorrow at the official website.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 30, 2023, 11:09 PM IST

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2023| Photo: PTI

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will declare the Class 12 result for Science and Commerce stream students on May 31. The Odisha board class 12 result 2023 will be out at 11 am. 

Once announced, students can check their marks on official websites, chseodisha.nic.in and on orissaresults.nic.in. Students can check their results using board exam roll numbers. More than 3.5 lakh candidates appeared for the Odisha class 12 board exam this year. 

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2023: How to check 

  • Visit the official website at chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the result tab
  • Key in your login details
  • CHSE Odisha results will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take the print for future reference
  • The result will be displayed on the screen.

