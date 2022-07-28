CHSE Odisha Class 12 Arts Result 2022 date: Odisha 12th Arts result to be declared on August 8 at orissaresults.nic.in

File Photo

The Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha, CHSE Odisha Arts Result 2022 date has been announced by the state School and Mass Education Minister, Samir Ranjan Dash. The Minister said that the CHSE Odisha Class 12 Arts Result 2022 will be declared on August 8, 2022.

Once released, students will be able to check their CHSE Odisha Class 12 Arts Result 2022 on the official websites - www.orissaresults.nic.in and www.chseodisha.nic.in.

For the unversed, the CHSE Odisha Result 2022 for the Science and Commerce students was released on July 27, 2022. The results were announced during a press conference by the state School and Mass Education Minister, Samir Ranjan Dash. During the same event, the date for the CHSE Odisha Class 12 Arts Result 2022 was also announced.

Along with the CHSE Odisha Class 12 Arts Result 2022, the results for the vocational stream would also be announced on August 8, 2022.

A total of 3.22 lakh students appeared for the Odisha 12th Exams for all streams - Commerce, Science, Arts, and Vocational. Out of these, nearly 2.13 lakh students had registered for the CHSE Odisha Arts Exams 2022.

To pass the Odisha Board 12th exam 2022 students need to secure a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject and overall to pass the exams. The students who fail in one or two subjects will have to appear for the compartmental exams.