Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Arts Result 2022 date: Odisha 12th Arts result to be declared on August 8 at orissaresults.nic.in

Along with the CHSE Odisha Class 12 Arts Result 2022, the results for the vocational stream would also be announced on August 8, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 12:01 PM IST

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Arts Result 2022 date: Odisha 12th Arts result to be declared on August 8 at orissaresults.nic.in
File Photo

The Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha, CHSE Odisha Arts Result 2022 date has been announced by the state School and Mass Education Minister, Samir Ranjan Dash. The Minister said that the CHSE Odisha Class 12 Arts Result 2022 will be declared on August 8, 2022.

Once released, students will be able to check their CHSE Odisha Class 12 Arts Result 2022 on the official websites - www.orissaresults.nic.in and www.chseodisha.nic.in. 

READ | Odisha JEE 2022 Result: OJEE 2022 Counselling to begin from August 10 at odishajee.com

For the unversed, the CHSE Odisha Result 2022 for the Science and Commerce students was released on July 27, 2022. The results were announced during a press conference by the state School and Mass Education Minister, Samir Ranjan Dash. During the same event, the date for the CHSE Odisha Class 12 Arts Result 2022 was also announced.

Along with the CHSE Odisha Class 12 Arts Result 2022, the results for the vocational stream would also be announced on August 8, 2022. 

READ | Viral video of specially-abled Zomato agent delivering orders in wheelchair wins netizens' heart

A total of 3.22 lakh students appeared for the Odisha 12th Exams for all streams - Commerce, Science, Arts, and Vocational. Out of these, nearly 2.13 lakh students had registered for the CHSE Odisha Arts Exams 2022.

To pass the Odisha Board 12th exam 2022 students need to secure a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject and overall to pass the exams. The students who fail in one or two subjects will have to appear for the compartmental exams.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra: 16 cases of swine flu found in Nagpur amid surge in infections
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.