CHSE Odisha Board Exam 2024: Odisha Plus 2 exam from February 16, details here

CHSE Odisha Board Exam 2024: The schedule for arts, science and commerce will be issued soon.

The Council of Higher Secondary Examination (CHSE), Odisha has released the examination dates for CHSE Odisha Board Exam 2024. Odisha Plus 2 or Class 12 exams will begin on February 16, 2024 for all streams – Arts, Science, and Commerce.

As per the local report, CHSE Odisha Exam 2024 will begin from February 16, 2024, and end on March 20, 2024. The subject-wise CHSE Datesheet 2024 has not been published on the board’s official website.

Once released, students can check the CHSE Odisha Class 12 date sheet 2024 through the official website – chseodisha.nic.in. Along with the CHSE 2024 Datesheet for Commerce, Science, and Arts stream, the board has released the exam schedule for distance education (DE), correspondence courses, and vocation streams.

CHSE Date Sheet 2024: How to Download Odisha Plus 2 Exam Timetable

Visit the official website of CHSE Odisha at – chseodisha.nic.in.

Click on ‘Programme for Annual Higher Secondary Examination 2024.’

Odisha 2024 CHSE timetable for Arts, Science, and Commerce stream pdf file will appear on the screen.

Check the exam dates, timing, and other details.

Download and save a copy of the PDF for future reference.