CHSE Odisha 2019: Class 12 Arts, Commerce result tomorrow

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha, will declare Class 12 results for Arts and Commerce streams tomorrow, 21st June at 3.30 pm.

The board released Class 12 result for science stream on June 3. Approximately 99,000 students appeared for the CHSE Science stream examination out of which 70,706 cleared the examination.

"It is notified for information of all concerned that the Annual Higher Secondary Examination, 2019 results in Arts, Commerce and Vocational streams will be published on it. 21.06.2019 at 3.30 P.M. in the Geeta Govinda Auditorium of Soochana Bhawan," the official press release from CHSE said.

The result will be declared in a press conference and later, it will be released on board's official website orissaresults.nic.in. There were speculations that the result for Arts and Commerce stream would be released within a week of Science stream result but the council didn't give any confirmation of the date until yesterday.

Last year, Odisha 12 result for Arts and Commerce stream was released on June 9, within 72 days of concluding the exam.The overall pass percentage in Arts was 68.79% and 74.91% of students cleared in Commerce stream.

Puri district had recorded the highest pass percentage (79.87%) and Nabarangpur recorded the least pass percentage of 47.58 in Arts Stream.Nayagarh district recorded the highest pass percentage (95.59%) and Deogarh district has the least pass percentage of 45.07 in Commerce stream. Only 4 students scored more than 90% last year out of which one was from Arts stream and other three from Commerce stream.