CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 Out: Check direct link, pass percentage, merit list, steps to download scorecard here

CHSE Odisha Class 12th 2026 Result at chseodisha.nic.in: According to data shared by the board, a total of 4,00,736 students had registered for the Plus Two board examinations this year.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, announced Class 12 results today, May 20, 2026. Students who took the exams can view their scores on the board’s website. The results are set to be announced at 12:30 PM, based on current information.

Students are required to chcek the CHSE Odisha Class 12 result 2026 will be live on the official site chseodisha.nic.in. Students can also go to the results portal results.odisha.gov.in to check scores and download marksheets. To access the online marksheet, they’ll need to log in using their admit card roll number and registration number.

Odisha Board Class 12 science results for 2026 will be declared by officials tomorrow. After the release, students can check their scores and download marksheets from the board’s official website. The websites where results will be available are listed below.

Steps to download scorecard

To download the online marksheets, candidates can follow the steps provided below

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Odisha Board

Step 2: Click on ‘Results'

Step 3: Click on’Result of Annual Higher Secondary Examination 2026 of Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha’

Step 4: Login with the Roll number and Registration number

Step 5: The Odisha 12th Marksheets will be displayed

Step 6: Download the marksheets for reference

How to download results via DigiLocker?

Students can also use the DigiLocker App to access the Odisha board 12th result link. Those who took the exams can view stream-wise results on the DigiLocker portal. To download marksheets, log in with your credentials at results.digilocker.gov.in.

Note: To download the marksheets, students are required to visit the official website and login with their roll number and registration number. Candidates can also check their results through the DigiLocker App.

Meanwhile, this year, a total of 4,00,736 students registered for the examinations across streams. Among them, 2,56,042 students enrolled in the Arts stream, while 1,14,238 candidates registered for Science. The Commerce stream recorded 24,533 registrations, and 5,923 students appeared under Vocational courses, highlighting strong participation in the CHSE Odisha Class 12 examinations 2026.