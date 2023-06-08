CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 TODAY at chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in, know how to check

File photo

Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha (CHSE) to announce the result of Plus Two or HSE or Class 12 final exam for Arts stream students tomorrow, June 8. Once released, the results will be released on the official website, chseodisha.nic.in, and on the Orisha result portal: orissaresults.nic.in. Around 3.5 lakh students have appeared in the Plus Two exams.

CHSE Odisha Class 12 exams were started on March 1 for the commerce stream and March 2 for the Arts stream. The class 12th Science and Commerce exams ended on April 4 while the Arts exams concluded on April 5, 2023.

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023: How to check