CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 TODAY at chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in, know how to check

Once released, the results will be released on the official website, chseodisha.nic.in and on the Orisha result portal: orissaresults.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 06:36 AM IST

File photo

Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha (CHSE) to announce the result of Plus Two or HSE or Class 12 final exam for Arts stream students tomorrow, June 8. Once released, the results will be released on the official website, chseodisha.nic.in, and on the Orisha result portal: orissaresults.nic.in. Around 3.5 lakh students have appeared in the Plus Two exams.

CHSE Odisha Class 12 exams were started on March 1 for the commerce stream and March 2 for the Arts stream. The class 12th Science and Commerce exams ended on April 4 while the Arts exams concluded on April 5, 2023. 

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official website at chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in
  • Click on the result tab
  • Enter your login details
  • CHSE Odisha results will appear on the screen
  • Download and take the print for future reference.
  • The result will be displayed on the screen.

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends
In pics: Jiah Khan's life and Bollywood journey and how her death shocked the nation
Nia Sharma flaunts her hourglass figure in sexy striped bodycon dress, see viral photos
Planning girls' trip this summer? Check out 5 affordable foreign destinations from India
This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi
