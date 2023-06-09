CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 DECLARED: Direct link here to check Odisha +2 Arts Results online

File photo

Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha (CHSE) has announced the result of the Plus Two or HSE or Class 12 final exam for Arts stream students on June 8. The result is available on the official website, chseodisha.nic.in, and on the Orisha result portal: orissaresults.nic.in. Around 3.5 lakh students have appeared in the Plus Two exams. This year, a total of 78.88 % of students passed the Plus 2 Arts exam, while the pass percentage for vocational studies was 67.48%.

CHSE Odisha Arts result 2023: Highest and lowest pass percent district

Highest Pass Percent District: Balasore (84.97%)

Lowest Pass Percent District: Nawarangapur (70.74%)

CHSE Odisha Class 12 exams were started on March 1 for the commerce stream and March 2 for the Arts stream. The class 12th Science and Commerce exams ended on April 4 while the Arts exams concluded on April 5, 2023.

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official website at chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in

Click on the result tab

Enter your login details

CHSE Odisha results will appear on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023: Direct link