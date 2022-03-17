CHSE Board Exams 2022 Update: Odisha Plus 2 exams to begin from THIS date - Details here

Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha, has announced the dates for CHSE Board Exams 2022 today, on March 17, 2022. As per the local media reports, Odisha Plus 2 Exams will begin from April 28, 2022 for Arts, Science and Commerce. CHSE Plus 2 date sheet will be released soon on the official website – chseodisha.nic.in.

CHSE Odisha Plus 2 exams will be conducted in an offline mode. The exam will be held in the morning shift starting from 9am.

According to the reports, More than 3 lakh candidates will appear for CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Exams with COVID-19 safety protocols.

As per the local media reports, Odisha Plus 2 practical exams will be held internally by schools. A weightage of 20% will be for theory as well as for practical papers.

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Board 2022 Date sheet for 12th exams for Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams is expected to be released shortly on the official website of CHSE.