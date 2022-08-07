CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2022 Arts stream to be out tomorrow at chseodisha.nic.in: Check details here

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha, CHSE Odisha 12th Arts result 2022 will be released tomorrow, August 8 at 4 pm at the official website-- chseodisha.nic.in. Arts stream students are waiting for their Class 12th result 2022 to release as CHSE Odisha has already released the Science and Commerce stream result.

Odisha State School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash notified the CHSE 12th Arts result date and time and stated to release the result on August 8 at 4 pm. Reportedly, the CHSE arts result will be announced at the CHSE office, Bhubaneswar via a press conference.

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts result 2022: Official websites

chseodisha.nic.in

orissaresults.nic.in

samsodisha.gov.in

Along with the CHSE Arts result 2022, Odisha CHSE will also release the Vocational Streams result 2022. Students are advised to keep their CHSE 12th admit card 2022 handy while checking the result for login credentials.

CHSE Odisha announced the results of the 12th Science and Commerce streams on July 27 via a press conference. The pass percentages in Commerce and Science streams stood at 94.12 and 89 percent respectively.

