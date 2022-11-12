Children's Day 2022: Quotes, WhatsApp wishes for Bal Diwas to celebrate Pt Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary

File photo

Children’s Day is celebrated every year on November 14 in India on the occasion of the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru fondly known as Chacha Nehru, is believed that Nehru was fond of children and used to meet kids with immense affection. After his death on May 27, 1964, it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday (November 14) as Bal Diwas or Children's Day in India.

Children’s Day 2022 Quotes, wishes

- "We worry about what a child will become tomorrow, yet we forget that he is someone today." - Stacia Tauscher

- "Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow. Only through right education can a better order of society be built up." - Jawaharlal Nehru

- The bright, young, energetic souls who can effortlessly bring a smile on your face. A day dedicated to pampering them some more! Happy Children's Day!

- The sweetest period of anyone’s life is their childhood. A very happy children’s day to all the kids in the world. Spend this day with unlimited fun!

- My brightest shining star, may you get all the stars in your kitty. Love you, my child. Happy Children's Day!

- May the innocence in their smiles and the purity of their hearts stay forever unfaded. Wishing a joyful children’s day to every kid in the world!

- Children carry the hopes for our brighter tomorrow and the dreams of our happy future. Wishing a very enjoyable day for children all over the world.

- “Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man.” - Rabindranath Tagore

- “The best way to make children good is to make them happy.” - Oscar Wilde

Children’s Day 2022 Slogans