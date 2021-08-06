Chhattisgarh State Open School to DECLARE class 10 results TODAY on sos.cg.nic.in - How to check scores

With 90,0000 students registered for its class 10 examination, the Chhattisgarh State Open School (CGSOS) will declare the results today at 12 noon. Students can cehck their scores on CGSOS's official website - sos.cg.nic.in as soon as the results are out.

Students have to score a minimum of 33 per cent to be able to clear the exam. Students with practical subjects will have to attain passing marks in both - theory and practicals.

Here are the steps for checking your marks on the website of CGSOS:

- Go to the official website - sos.cg.nic.in

- Click on CGSOS Annual Exams Result

- A login page will appear where you will have to enter your information like roll number and name

- After filling in the information, click on search - The result will appear on your screen

Students were forced to take the exam at home since the school were shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CGSOS has already released the results for Higher Secondary main and opportunity exams with a pass percentage of 98.20 per cent. 79, 764 students had registered for the class 12 examinations this year out of which only 78, 154 appeared for the tests. According to the board, only 60,409 were declared to have been passed.