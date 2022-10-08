Search icon
About 125 Chhattisgarh students rewarded with helicopter ride in Raipur for excellent performance in 10, 12 board exams

125 students from Chattisgarh who passed class 10, 12 board exam with flying colours were taken for a helicopter ride in Raipur.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 07:45 PM IST

About 125 Chhattisgarh students rewarded with helicopter ride in Raipur for excellent performance in 10, 12 board exams
Photo: ANI

Around 125 meritorious students of Classes 10 and 12 board examinations in Chhattisgarh were rewarded with a helicopter ride in Raipur on Saturday, an official said. The state and district-wise toppers of Classes 10 and 12 board examinations were given joyrides in a seven-seater helicopter in keeping with the announcement made by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the public relations officer said.

This is for the first time that toppers of board examinations were being felicitated in such a unique manner, he said. A felicitation programme was organised at Police Parade Ground here, the official said.

Earlier in May, the chief minister had announced that the top 10 meritorious students of Classes 10 and 12 board examinations will be rewarded with a helicopter ride.

Expressing gratitude, Varsha Dewangan of Raipur, who bagged the first rank in Raipur and 10th place in Chhattisgarh in the Class 12 board examination, said she was very excited during the ride and it was like a dream come true.

"It was a great pleasure and memorable moment for me to get a helicopter ride, as the place where I come from does not even have proper road connectivity and other facilities," said Devanand Kameti, a meritorious student of Class 10 from Naxalite-hit Narayanpur district.

(With inputs from PTI)

