Chhattisgarh CGPCS PCS Exam 2022: Last day TODAY to edit application form at psc.cg.gov.in, check direct link

File Photo

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission, CGPSC is all set to close the application correction window for Chhattisgarh State Service or PCS Exam 2022 today - December 22, 2022. Candidates will be able to make changes to their application forms via the official website - www.psc.cg.gov.in.

CGPSC will hold the Chhattisgarh PCS Preliminary Exam 2022 on February 12, 2023. Meanwhile, the CGPSC Main exam will be held from May 11 to 14, 2023. A total of 189 posts in various state government departments will be filled through this recruitment drive.

READ | DU Special Spot Allocation List 2022 released at du.ac.in, direct link, steps to check

Chhattisgarh CGPCS PCS Exam 2022: Steps to make changes to the application form

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.psc.cg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the "EDIT IN ONLINE APPLICATION" for SSE 2022 on the homepage.

Step 3: Login and make necessary changes to the application form

Step 4: Save the changes and 'Submit'

Step 5: Take a printout of the same for future use.

Direct link to make changes to the application form

READ | IIM CAT Result 2022 declared, here's a rank-wise list of top MBA colleges to apply for

Chhattisgarh CGPSC PCS Exam 2022: Selection Process

The Chhattisgarh CGPSC PCS Exam 2022 will be of three rounds - Preliminary, Main, and Interview rounds. The preliminary exam will have two compulsory papers - general studies and aptitude test - and will comprise objective type multiple-choice questions.

Only the candidates who clear the prelims will be eligible to appear for the Main exam.

For further details, candidates are all advised to visit the official website HERE.