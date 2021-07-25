Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 12th result declared at cgbse.nic.in - Check direct link here

The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) on Sunday declared the state HS (class 12) results. Students can check their results at the board’s official site at cgbse.nic.in. Students can also check the results at results.cg.nic.in.

It is to be noted that Class 12 students of Chhattisgarh appeared for examinations from their homes due to COVID-19 pandemic. The students were provided with question papers and answer sheets at the examination centres and they were asked to submit the answer sheet within the next 5 days of receiving the question paper. Students received their question papers and answer sheets from June 1 to June 5 for their chosen subjects.

How to check Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE Class 12 results 2021 online

Step 1: Visit the official website, cgbse.nic.inStep 2: Click on the result linkStep 3: Log-in using credentialsStep 4: Download the result and take its print out

How to check CGBSE 10th, 12th results via app

Students can also check the results through their mobile phones by following these steps.

Step 1: Visit google play store

Step 2: Download result app as per rating

Step 3: Pre-register with your registration or roll number

Step 4: Alert will appear soon after the declaration of results