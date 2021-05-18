Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Result 2021 date and time: When and where to check

CGBSE 10th Result 2021: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the Class 10 exam results on Wednesday, May 19. In a press release issued on Tuesday, May 18, the Chhattisgarh Board said that the CGBSE 10th results will be declared online through video conferencing. Students can check CGBSE Class 10 Result 2021 on the official website - cgbse.nic.in.

The board had to cancel the Class 10 final exams in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Later, it announced alternative assessment criteria for preparation of results. Class 10 students will be awarded marks on the basis of assignments. Also, the students who were unable to appear for the practical exams will be given pass marks.

According to media reports, more than 4.5 lakh students had applied for the CGBSE Class 10 exams this year.

CGBSE Class 10 Result 2021 Date and Time

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the Class 10 results tomorrow, May 19, at 11 am. The result will be declared by the state education department via video conference.

CGBSE Class 10 Result 2021 passing criteria

The result will be declared without conducting any exams. In good news for all the students studying in CGBSE affiliated schools, the board has decided to pass all students. No student will be failed this year. Still, students will be given marks based on the internal assessment.

In case a student is not satisfied with the marks allotted by the board, they will get an opportunity to appear for the examination and improve their score when the Covid-19 situation normalizes in the state.

Students are advised to keep an eye on the official site for more updates on CGBSE 10th Result 2021.