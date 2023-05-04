Search icon
Chhattisgarh bumper vacancies: Over 12,000 teachers to get hired without exams, know selection process, posts, dates

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 04, 2023, 10:22 PM IST

Photo: File (Image for representation)

To fill 12,489 teaching positions in the state, the Chhattisgarh government on Thursday published an advertisement. The move was made in advance of probable end-of-year Assembly elections. According to a representative of the state's public relations department, the positions will be full via a direct hiring procedure, and candidates can start applying online on May 6.

Which vacancies are available?

As per the official, of the 12,489 open positions, 432 are for lecturers, 5,772 are for teachers, and 6288 are for assistant teachers. The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board will administer the test. The action was taken in response to the Supreme Court's directive on May 1 to carry out Chhattisgarh's hiring and recruitment operation with a 58 percent reservation.

In 2012, the state government ordered that the quota for government employment and enrollment to educational institutions be increased to 58 percent. However, the Chhattisgarh High Court overturned that decision in September of last year. According to the HC, any reservation that exceeds the legal limit of 50% is unconstitutional.

Following the HC ruling, the reservation percentage for the Scheduled Tribe category dropped from 32% to 20%. The Chhattisgarh Assembly then passed two amendment bills in December of last year that would have raised the overall quota for government employment and school registration to 76 percent. 

These two bills are currently awaiting the governor's approval at Raj Bhawan. According to the bills, there is a 32% quota for Scheduled Tribes, a 27% quota for Other Backward Classes, a 13% quota for Scheduled Castes, and a 4% quota for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS). Additionally, the Chhattisgarh government submitted a petition to the SC opposing the HC order.

