Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE 10th Result 2021 declared check direct link, alternate methods of checking here

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) class 10 results have been declared on May 19 (Wednesday) on the official website of the board, cgbse.nic.in

Students can check results by using the registration number/roll number as per the hall ticket. However, the official website of the Chhattisgarh board might not be working for some time due to heavy traffic.

How to check CG Board 10th result online

Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website, cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for the high school/ class 10 results 2021.

Step 3: Follow the links provided for the results.

Step 4: Enter your details in the fields provided and click on “submit”.

Step 5: Download your result and take a print out of the same for further reference.

Here’s how you can check your result through alternative modes:

CGBSE 10th result: Website down, call these numbersDue to heavy load on the official websites, class 10 students are unable to check marks. They can call at 9993847312 and 9977668918 for further queries

CGBSE 10th Result 2021: How to Check via SMS

Students will have to type a message in this format: CG10ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263. CG Board Result 2021 will be displayed via text message. Students must save a copy of their CGBSE Result 2021 for future reference.

As many as 4,67,261 students registered for it of which 446393 have got first division while 9024 students got second division.