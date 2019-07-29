Check upmsp.edu.in for Uttar Pradesh Class 10 Compartmental and Improvement Result declared

In a much relief for students, the Uttar Pradesh Education Board has declared the class 10 compartment exam result. Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) conducts the exams. Results have also been published for improvement exams and it is also available on the official website upmsp.edu.in.

For clarification, the improvement exam is held for students who have been unsuccessful in one subject. They get the chance to erase that red mark. The compartmental exam, on the other hand, is for students who have failed in two subjects. They can opt for any subject to cross the hurdle.

How to check Uttar Pradesh Class 10 Compartmental and Improvement Result:

Go to upmsp.edu.in

Click on the tab which will show the result

A new webpage opens

Provide your 7 digit roll number

Save the result for future use

Already Uttar Pradesh Education Board has published the date sheet for next year's exams. Best of luck to all students.