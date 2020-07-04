Check Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10 Result 2020 today on mpbse.nic.in at 12:30 pm

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the MP Board class 10th Result 2020 on Saturday, July 4, at 12:30 pm. The results can be checked at MP Board's official website - mpbse.nic.in.

Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh Board had said that the results for Class 10 exams will be out by the last week of June but it has now been postponed to the first week of July.

Steps to check MP Board 10th Result:

Step 1. Visit the official website - mpbse.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the result link - 'MP board class 10 results'

Step 3. Enter the necessary details like roll number, log in.

Step 4. Download and take a print out of the result for future reference.

Over 11.5 lakh students appeared in the class 10 exam in 2020 while around 8.5 lakh students sat for the class 12 exams.

Some exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exams have not been conducted and an alternative method of evaluation was adopted.

MP board high school result for Class 10 was prepared on the papers that were conducted before the lockdown.