Change in NEET UG 2023 exam schedule? NTA makes big statement students need to know

The NTA made the announcement regarding NEET 2023 UG exam schedule while replying to Right to Information (RTI) query filed by a student activist.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 12:31 PM IST

Amid rising speculations that NEET UG 2023 entrance exam will be conducted twice a year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a statement confirming that the NEET UG 2023 exam will be held only once a year.

The NTA made the announcement while replying to Right to Information (RTI) query filed by a student activist.

“No NEET twice in a year, #NEET 2 times in a year was a good option for aspirants but the government doesn’t want to help NEET UG aspirants,” reads a tweet by RTI Activist Vivek Pandey. He also added a screenshot of the NTA response in which the management has stated that there is no change in the decision of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) regarding the number of times the NEET (UG) is to be conducted in a year. “Henceforth, the information sought is not available," read the NTA’s reply.

It is to be noted that the NEET UG 2023 exam will be held only once a year and this year the NEET UG 2023 entrance exam will be held on May 7.

The NEET UG 2023 exam date was announced by the NTA on December 15, 2022 but the NTA is yet to provide any details on the application process, admit card, results etc. It is expected that the NTA would release the NEET UG 2023 notification soon.

