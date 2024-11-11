EDUCATION
While IIT Delhi secured the top position amongst all Indian universities, Chandigarh University has emerged as the number 1 University amongst the private universities in India in QS Asia Rankings 2025.
Chandigarh University has yet again emerged as one of the top universities in Asia by rising 29 places to achieve 120th rank among all Asian universities in the QS Asia University Rankings 2025 published by the London-based university ranking organization QS.
Delivering a stellar performance, Chandigarh University has been ranked 1st among all Indian Private universities in the coveted QS Asia Rankings this year. While Chandigarh University has made a big leap by featuring in the top 120 universities of Asia, the University has secured 11th position among the public and private universities.
With this, Chandigarh University has joined the elite league of IITs, IISc, JNU and is ranked ahead of several IITs and NITs. Moreover, Chandigarh University has leapfrogged international universities in top Asian countries including China, Japan, South Korea among others.
Chandigarh University has improved its last year’s ranking of 149th by 29 positions to secure 120th position in Asia on the basis of its robust performance on most indicators. Besides moving ahead of many IITs and NITs, Chandigarh University has surpassed many international universities in the QS Asia Rankings 2025, including the universities from China, Japan, and South Korea and other nations. With this Chandigarh University has become the youngest university to secure the top rank in all public and private universities in India improving its overall score from 32.3 in 2024 to 52.5 in 2025 based on 11 performance indicators, including Employer Reputation, International Faculty Ratio, International Research Network, International Student Ratio, Academic Reputation, Faculty Student Ratio, Outbound Exchange Students, Inbound Exchange Students, Papers per Faculty, Citations per Paper and Staff with PhD.
Overall, Chandigarh University improved its score for most performance indicators. While Chandigarh University climbed three places in Employer Reputation to secure 56th Rank improving its score from 68.8 in 2024 to 90.5 in 2025, climbed 22 places in Academic Reputation to secure 119th position by improving its score from 28.6 in 2024 to 54.2 in 2025. CU climbed 11 places in the International Faculty Ratio to secure 65th Rank, 13 places in International Student Ratio to secure 114th Rank, climbed 45 places in Faculty Student Ratio to secure 199th position in Asia. This apart, Chandigarh University secured 206th position in both Inbound Exchange Students and International Research Network and 218th position in Outbound Exchange Student. The university figured among top HEIs in Citations per Paper, Papers per Faculty and Staff with PhD.
Chandigarh University Chancellor and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Satnam Singh Sandhu said, “It indeed is a proud moment that Chandigarh University has been recognised as one of the top universities in Asia and improved 29 places to achieve 120th place among higher educational institutions in the largest continent in the world. Chandigarh University has also been ranked number 1 among all Indian private universities which indeed is a marvellous feat. We see that Chandigarh University risen from 271-280 place in 2022 to 120th place in the 2025 Rankings which is an increase of about 160 places.”
“With highest 162 universities featuring in the QS Asia Universities Ranking in 2025, India has yet again outperformed China in terms of highest representation of HEIs in the coveted international rankings. There has been an increase of 40 per cent in number of Indian universities that has ranked amongst the top Asian universities during the last three years. From 116 universities in 2022 to 162 universities in 2025. This speaks volume about the resolute commitment of PM Modi to transform the educational landscape of India in recent years,” added Sandhu.
“Chandigarh University students and faculty members have filed more than 4300 patents in different domains. More than 3,000 international students from 65 countries study at Chandigarh University and over 2,000 students from CU have visited prestigious global universities to pursue their academics as part of the varsity international academic exchange program,” added Chancellor.
“The latest QS Asia University Rankings show that we have improved in almost all areas compared to previous years. This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the areas of excellence measured in the rankings. Rankings such as these are not just about numbers; they reflect the collective effort of our faculty, staff, and students. They highlight our dedication to pioneering research, our success in preparing graduates for impactful careers, and our ability to provide a transformative learning experience. We remain dedicated to continuous improvement and innovation, driving forward with the same passion and determination that has brought us this far. We will continue to improve in all areas, including research impact, research and development, education, employability, sustainability, international orientation and cooperation between university and industry," Sandhu added.
Deepinder Singh Sandhu, Senior Director, Chandigarh University, said the consistent improvement in national and international rankings exemplify the unwavering commitment of the University to impart quality education to young minds.
“Owing to the education-centric policies of Modi government, India has made significant strides in the global academic landscape in the last 10 years. India has emerged as a global educational hub in recent years and become one of the most sought-after destinations to pursue higher education.”
Chandigarh University was earlier this year ranked among India’s top 20 universities in the NIRF Rankings 2024 and the stellar rise of the university in latest the QS Asia University Rankings 2025 is another hugely positive result for Chandigarh University as we continue to improve in the national and global rankings against increasing competition. “It reinforces the work that we are doing to ensure that
Chandigarh University remains the most preferred university for the excellent researchers, educators and students who seek an institution to match their ambition,” he added.
Jai Inder Singh Sandhu, Senior Director, Chandigarh University, said, “Chandigarh University was the youngest University to feature in the top 200 QS Asia University Rankings 2023. So, our continued rise in the QS Asia University Rankings recognises the Chandigarh University as one of the leading universities in India and Asia. “The fact that Chandigarh University has improved its position amongst the best-performing universities in Asia to improve its ranking by 20 places in the coveted QS University Rankings shows our ability to translate ideas into real impact. Our success in this year’s QS Asia University Rankings further underlines the fact that we deliver the highest quality academic experience at the Chandigarh University, stretching and challenging our students with an outstanding research-intensive global education,” he added.
