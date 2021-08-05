School reopening news: Chandigarh schools to reopen from THIS date, check details here

Chandigarh to reopen schools for classes 7th and 8th from August 9, 2021, as per the government notification released on Wednesday.

"Seventh and eighth classes of the schools will start functioning physically from 9 August subject to parents' consent for sending their wards to schools," the order read.

Last month, Chandigarh had resumed school for classes 9-12. Offline classes for coaching institutes were also allowed to open on the condition that students and the staff must have received at least their first dose of vaccine.

It is mandatory that COVID-19 appropriate behaviour is followed in schools. Including the rules -- wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and using sanitisers for the safety of all.

Besides this, restaurants/eateries in Chandigarh are allowed to open with 50% capacity from 8 am to 10:30 pm.

Bihar School reopening News:

The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government on Wednesday (August 4) decided to reopen schools and coaching centres partially from Saturday (August 7) under the Unlock 5 guidelines as COVID-19 cases are under control in the state.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took to Twitter to announce that schools for classes 9 to 12, colleges, universities and even coaching institutions have been allowed to reopen in the state from August 7 with 50 per cent capacity. The crisis management committee will assess the situation and is most likely to open schools from Class 1 to 8 after August 15.