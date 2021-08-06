CGPSC State Engineering Service Exam Recruitment 2021: Vacancy for Assistant Engineer posts -Check eligibility, salary
Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) is inviting applications for 83 Assistant Engineer posts through the State Engineering Service exam.
Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) is inviting applications for the posts of 83 Assistant Engineer (AE) through State Engineering Service Exam (SES) 2021. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of CGPSC, psc.cg.gov.in. The last date to apply for the CGPSC Recruitment 2021 is September 15, 2021. The application process will begin on August 17, 2021.
CGPSC State Engineering Service Exam 2021 Details
Post: State Engineering Service Exam (SES) 2021 (Assistant Engineer -AE)
No. of Vacancy: 83
Pay Scale: 56100/- Level – 12
Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical Engineering from a recognised University.
Age Limit: 21 to 30 years
Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Credit/Debit card/Internet Banking OR Challan OR KIOSK.
For SC/ ST/ OBC category of Chhattisgarh: 300/-
For all other candidates: 400/-
Starting Date for Online Application Submission: August 17, 2021
Last Date for Online Application Submission: September 15, 2021
Last Date for Payment of Fee: September 15, 2021
Last Date for Correction of Online Form: September 16 to 20, 2021
CGPSC SES 2021 Exam Date: November 26, 2021
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply through the website psc.cg.gov.in from August 17, 2021 to September 15, 2021.
Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam and Interview.