CGPSC State Engineering Service Exam Recruitment 2021: Vacancy for Assistant Engineer posts -Check eligibility, salary

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) is inviting applications for the posts of 83 Assistant Engineer (AE) through State Engineering Service Exam (SES) 2021. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of CGPSC, psc.cg.gov.in. The last date to apply for the CGPSC Recruitment 2021 is September 15, 2021. The application process will begin on August 17, 2021.

CGPSC State Engineering Service Exam 2021 Details

Post: State Engineering Service Exam (SES) 2021 (Assistant Engineer -AE)

No. of Vacancy: 83

Pay Scale: 56100/- Level – 12

Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical Engineering from a recognised University.

Age Limit: 21 to 30 years

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Credit/Debit card/Internet Banking OR Challan OR KIOSK.

For SC/ ST/ OBC category of Chhattisgarh: 300/-

For all other candidates: 400/-

Starting Date for Online Application Submission: August 17, 2021

Last Date for Online Application Submission: September 15, 2021

Last Date for Payment of Fee: September 15, 2021

Last Date for Correction of Online Form: September 16 to 20, 2021

CGPSC SES 2021 Exam Date: November 26, 2021

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply through the website psc.cg.gov.in from August 17, 2021 to September 15, 2021.

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam and Interview.