CGPSC Mains 2020 postponed, registration date extended up to THIS date

Amid the rise in Covid-19 cases in India, Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has postponed the CGPSC State Service Mains 2020 exam. The exam was scheduled to be held from June 18 to 21.

The Commission has decided to postpone the CGPSC Mains exam. The date of the online application has also been extended till May 20. According to the information released on the official website of CGPSC, the CGPSC Mains 2020 scheduled to be held on June 18, 19, 20, and 21 has been postponed due to an increase in Covid-19 cases in India.

Interested candidates can visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in and register for the same till May 20. 2021. The correction window will be open from May 21 (12 noon) to May 27 (11.59pm).

Official Notice: http://psc.cg.gov.in/pdf/NOTIFICATIONS/Postponement_SSME_2020_06052021.PDF

CGPSC Prelims 2020 Exam was conducted on February 14, 2021, and the result was released on March 14, 2021. The CGPSC Mains 2020 examination was to be held for 175 posts, now the exam has been postponed. Although the selected candidates of Prelims could apply for Mains till May 8, now the process of online application will be till May 20.