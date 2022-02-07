CGPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022: Apply for 157 posts at psc.cg.gov.in – Check salary, eligibility

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) is inviting applications for 157 Assistant Professor and Superintendent of Police (Radio) posts. The last date to apply is March 25, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, psc.cg.gov.in.

CGPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Assistant Professor

No. of Vacancy: 156

Pay Scale: 15,600 – 39,100/-

Post: Superintendent of Police (Radio)

No. of Vacancy: 01

CGPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Asst. Professor: Candidate must be a Post Graduate qualification MD/MS/DNB in the concerned subject and as per regulations, 03 years of experience and they must also be registered in a state medical register or Indian medical register. Not compulsory for non-medical qualification.

Age Limit: 25 to 35 Years

Superintendent of Police (Radio): Candidate must be a Bachelor Degree in Telecommunication or Technology of electronics or its equivalent from any recognised University.

Age Limit: 21 to 28 Years

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Credit/Debit card/Internet Banking/Cash Deposit, etc.

For SC/ ST/ OBC category of Chhattisgarh: 300/-

For all other candidates: 400/-

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through the CGPSC website psc.cg.gov.in.

Starting date for online application submission: February 24, 2022

Last date for online application submission: March 25, 2022

Last Date for Correction of Online Form: March 31 to April 04, 2022

CGPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Educational Qualification/Written Exam and Interview.

CGPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022 Notification: psc.cg.gov.in/pdf