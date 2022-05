CGBSE Result 2022: Chhattisgarh Board result to be declared soon, Class 10, 12 toppers to get helicopter ride

Picture Credit: IANS

CGBSE Result 2022 kab aayega: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is likely to declare CGBSE Class 10th and 12th results soon. As per media reports, Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th and 12th results will be declared by May 14, 2022. However, Chhattisgarh Board officials have not announced any confirmed date as yet. Once released, the Chhattisgarh Board results can be declared through the official website, cgbse.nic.in. Nearly, 8 lakh students appeared in Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 Exams 2022.

CGBSE has a unique rewarding system this time for board toppers. CGBSE Board toppers of Class 10th and 12th exam 2022 will be rewarded with a free helicopter ride.

The Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel, has announced that CGBSE Class 10th and 12th toppers 2022 will be taken on a helicopter ride.

"Air travel is something everyone desires. I believe that a helicopter ride will inculcate in the minds of children a desire to fly high in the skies of life and they will sharpen their skills even more to achieve their goal,” stated a PTI report regarding helicopter rides.

Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 board examinations were conducted in the month of March. CGBSE Class 10 exams were conducted from March 3, 2022 to March 23, 2022 whereas, CGBSE 12th Exams 2022 were conducted from March 2, 2022 to March 30, 2022.