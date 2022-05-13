CGBSE Result 2022: Chhattisgarh Board class 10th, 12th result date and time released, know how to download marksheet

File photo

CGBSE Result 2022 kab aayega: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) Class 10th and 12th results will be announced soon. Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th and 12th results will be declared tomorrow, May 14, 2022. Once released, the Chhattisgarh Board results can be declared through the official website, cgbse.nic.in. Nearly, 8 lakh students appeared in Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 Exams 2022. The Chhattisgarh Board class 10th and 12th results will be declared at 12 noon on May 14, the CGBSE Secretary VK Goyal said in an official statement.

CGBSE has a unique rewarding system this time for board toppers. CGBSE Board toppers of Class 10th and 12th exam 2022 will be rewarded with a free helicopter ride.

The Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel, has announced that CGBSE Class 10th and 12th toppers 2022 will be taken on a helicopter ride.

"Air travel is something everyone desires. I believe that a helicopter ride will inculcate in the minds of children a desire to fly high in the skies of life and they will sharpen their skills even more to achieve their goal,” stated a PTI report regarding helicopter rides.

Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 board examinations were conducted in the month of March. CGBSE Class 10 exams were conducted from March 3, 2022 to March 23, 2022 whereas, CGBSE 12th Exams 2022 were conducted from March 2, 2022 to March 30, 2022.