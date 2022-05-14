CGBSE Result 2022: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 results to be declared shortly at cgbse.nic.in, get DIRECT link here

CGBSE Result 2022: Chhattisgarh Board will declare the Class 10 and Class 12 results for the 2022 board exams today, May 14 at cgbse.nic.in.

CGBSE Result 2022: The wait is finally over for class 10th and 12th students of Chhattisgarh. Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) Class 10th and 12th results to be announced soon today. CGBSE class 10th and 12th results will be declared today (May 14, 2022) at 12 noon. Once released, candidates can check the Chhattisgarh Board results through the official website, cgbse.nic.in. Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam will announce the CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 results 2022 today at 12 PM.

Nearly, 8 lakh students appeared in Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 Exams 2022.

CGBSE Result 2022 websites to check:

- cgbse.nic.in

Students are advised to check their marksheet with their respective schools after the results get declared.

As per recent announcement by Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel, CGBSE Board toppers of Class 10th and 12th exam 2022 will be rewarded with a free helicopter ride.

"Air travel is something everyone desires. I believe that a helicopter ride will inculcate in the minds of children a desire to fly high in the skies of life and they will sharpen their skills even more to achieve their goal,” stated a PTI report regarding helicopter rides.

Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 board examinations were conducted in the month of March. CGBSE Class 10 exams were conducted from March 3, 2022 to March 23, 2022 whereas, CGBSE 12th Exams 2022 were conducted from March 2, 2022 to March 30, 2022.

CGBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: Steps to download

- Visit the official website, cgbse.nic.in

- On the homepage, click on the result link

- Enter your required credentials

- Result will be displayed on the screen

- Take a hardcopy for future reference