CGBSE Result 2022: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 results to be declared shortly at cgbse.nic.in, get DIRECT link here

Headlines

Meet IIT alumnus from Kota, wife of highest paid Indian employee from IIT, her husband is Apple’s…

BJP leader Anurag Thakur slams Rahul Gandhi, Uddhav Thackeray for being silent on 'insults' to Sanatan Dharma

Rajinikanth's next after Jailer, Thalaivar 171, to be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, fans wonder if it's part of LCU

Thane: 40 storey building's lift collapses, 7 labours dead

Jawan box office collection day 4: Shah Rukh breaks his own opening weekend record, film crosses Rs 500 crore worldwide

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Aditya-L1's Stunning Success: Third Maneuver Triumphs, Eyes on September 15 For The Next Milestone

New Zealand name 15-member squad for ODI World Cup 2023; Kane Williamson to lead, no place for...

Mukesh Ambani's names new multi-crore project after son Anant Ambani; Rs 2700 crore firm partners with Reliance

9 times BTS' Jin inspired us with powerful messages

High Cholesterol: Remedies to lower bad cholesterol levels

10 best iron-rich foods 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

Aditya-L1's Stunning Success: Third Maneuver Triumphs, Eyes on September 15 For The Next Milestone

AU Chairperson Azali Comments On Inclusion As Permanent Member Of G20, Says I Was About To Cry

G20: Turkey President Supports India’s Inclusion In Permanent Seat For UNSC, Says We Would Be Proud

Rajinikanth's next after Jailer, Thalaivar 171, to be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, fans wonder if it's part of LCU

Jawan box office collection day 4: Shah Rukh breaks his own opening weekend record, film crosses Rs 500 crore worldwide

'Women molested, children injured': Stampede-like situation reported at AR Rahman's Chennai concert, anger spills online

HomeEducation

Education

CGBSE Result 2022: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 results to be declared shortly at cgbse.nic.in, get DIRECT link here

CGBSE Result 2022: Chhattisgarh Board will declare the Class 10 and Class 12 results for the 2022 board exams today, May 14 at cgbse.nic.in.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 14, 2022, 11:23 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

CGBSE Result 2022: The wait is finally over for class 10th and 12th students of Chhattisgarh. Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) Class 10th and 12th results to be announced soon today. CGBSE class 10th and 12th results will be declared today (May 14, 2022) at 12 noon. Once released, candidates can check the Chhattisgarh Board results through the official website, cgbse.nic.in. Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam will announce the CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 results 2022 today at 12 PM. 

Nearly, 8 lakh students appeared in Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 Exams 2022. 

CGBSE Result 2022 websites to check:

- cgbse.nic.in 

Also Read: CGBSE Result 2022: Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Results today, know when, where and how to check

Students are advised to check their marksheet with their respective schools after the results get declared.

As per recent announcement by Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel, CGBSE Board toppers of Class 10th and 12th exam 2022 will be rewarded with a free helicopter ride.

"Air travel is something everyone desires. I believe that a helicopter ride will inculcate in the minds of children a desire to fly high in the skies of life and they will sharpen their skills even more to achieve their goal,” stated a PTI report regarding helicopter rides.

Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 board examinations were conducted in the month of March. CGBSE Class 10 exams were conducted from March 3, 2022 to March 23, 2022 whereas, CGBSE 12th Exams 2022 were conducted from March 2, 2022 to March 30, 2022.

Also Read: CGBSE Result 2022: Chhattisgarh Board to declare class 10, 12 results TODAY, steps to download scorecard online

CGBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: Steps to download

- Visit the official website, cgbse.nic.in

- On the homepage, click on the result link

- Enter your required credentials

- Result will be displayed on the screen

- Take a hardcopy for future reference

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Sujoy Ghosh shuts down troll saying he doesn't have 'aukat' to release Kareena Kapoor-starrer Jaane Jaan in theatres

Sunny Deol reacts to reports of hiking his fee to Rs 50 crore after Gadar 2's success, says 'paise kya lene hain...'

When Shah Rukh Khan responded to why he works with ‘actresses half his age’ like Alia, Deepika: ‘They are only ones...'

'Chak De Phatte, Nap De Gilli': The Great Khali teaches Hindi to John Cena, video goes viral

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 date, time: When will Vinayak Chaturthi be celebrated, September 18 or September 19?

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE