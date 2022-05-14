CGBSE Result 2022: Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Results today, know when, where and how to check

File photo

CGBSE Result 2022: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) Class 10th and 12th results to be announced soon. Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th and 12th results will be declared today, May 14, 2022 at 12 noon. Once released, the Chhattisgarh Board results can be declared through the official website, cgbse.nic.in. Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam will announce the CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 results 2022 today at 12 PM.

Around, 8 lakh students appeared for Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 Exams 2022. This year, CGBSE has a unique rewarding system for board toppers. CGBSE Board toppers of Class 10th and 12th exam 2022 will be rewarded with a free helicopter ride.

The Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel, has announced recently that CGBSE Class 10th and 12th toppers 2022 will be taken on a helicopter ride.

"Air travel is something everyone desires. I believe that a helicopter ride will inculcate in the minds of children a desire to fly high in the skies of life and they will sharpen their skills even more to achieve their goal,” stated a PTI report regarding helicopter rides.

Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 board examinations were conducted in the month of March. CGBSE Class 10 exams were conducted from March 3, 2022 to March 23, 2022 whereas, CGBSE 12th Exams 2022 were conducted from March 2, 2022 to March 30, 2022.

CGBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: Steps to download

- Visit the official website, cgbse.nic.in

- On the homepage, click on the result link

- Enter your required credentials

- Result will be displayed on the screen

- Take a hardcopy for future reference