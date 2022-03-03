Search icon
CGBSE Class 12 Exams 2022 begin - Check time table, other instructions for examination

Students should report at 9 am, the question paper will be distributed by 9:05 am and students will be given 10 minutes to read the question paper.

Updated: Mar 03, 2022, 08:33 AM IST

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has begun the Higher Secondary exam from today March 2, 2022, and the timings of the exam are 9 am to 12:15 pm for all exams. Notably, the examination is taking place in one shift this time around. 

Reporting time for students is 9 am, the question paper will be distributed by 9:05 am and students will be given 10 minutes to read the question papers. 

Students can download their admit card from cgbse.nic.in. 

Here's the time-table for CGBSE class 12 exam 2022: 

March 2- First Language: Hindi, Hindi special, Hindi general

March 4- Second Language: English, English special, English general

March 7- Mathematics (new syllabus)

March 9- New syllabus - history, physics, business studies, Elements of Science and Maths for Agriculture, Drawing and Painting, Food and Nutrition, old syllabus - History

March 11- New syllabus - Biology, Economics, Industrial Organization, Elements of Animal husbandry and Poultry Farming, History of Indian Art, Elements of Science

March 14- Commercial Mathematics

March 16- Geography (New and old syllabus)

March 22- Retail Marketing Management, Information Technology, Automobile Service and Technician, Health Care, Agriculture, Media and Entertainment, Telecommunication, Banking Financial Services and Insurance, Beauty and wellness, electronics and hardware

March 24- New syllabus - Political Science, Chemistry, Accountancy, Corp Production and Horticulture, Still Life & Designing, Physiology & First Aid, old syllabus - political science

March 25- New syllabus - Sociology, Psychology, Indian Music, Drawing & Designing, Dancing, Steno Typing, Farming, Home Science

March 26- Sanskrit

March 29- Computer Application (Arts and Commerce)

March 30- Marathi, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Uriya.

Important instructions for class 12 CGBSE exam: 

- Students to wear masks and carry sanitiser at all times

- Students not allowed to any electronic device in the exam hall

- All students to reach the examination centre thirty minutes before reporting time

 

