CGBSE Class 12 Exams 2022 begin - Check time table, other instructions for examination

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has begun the Higher Secondary exam from today March 2, 2022, and the timings of the exam are 9 am to 12:15 pm for all exams. Notably, the examination is taking place in one shift this time around.

Reporting time for students is 9 am, the question paper will be distributed by 9:05 am and students will be given 10 minutes to read the question papers.

Students can download their admit card from cgbse.nic.in.

Here's the time-table for CGBSE class 12 exam 2022:

March 2- First Language: Hindi, Hindi special, Hindi general

March 4- Second Language: English, English special, English general

March 7- Mathematics (new syllabus)

March 9- New syllabus - history, physics, business studies, Elements of Science and Maths for Agriculture, Drawing and Painting, Food and Nutrition, old syllabus - History

March 11- New syllabus - Biology, Economics, Industrial Organization, Elements of Animal husbandry and Poultry Farming, History of Indian Art, Elements of Science

March 14- Commercial Mathematics

March 16- Geography (New and old syllabus)

March 22- Retail Marketing Management, Information Technology, Automobile Service and Technician, Health Care, Agriculture, Media and Entertainment, Telecommunication, Banking Financial Services and Insurance, Beauty and wellness, electronics and hardware

March 24- New syllabus - Political Science, Chemistry, Accountancy, Corp Production and Horticulture, Still Life & Designing, Physiology & First Aid, old syllabus - political science

March 25- New syllabus - Sociology, Psychology, Indian Music, Drawing & Designing, Dancing, Steno Typing, Farming, Home Science

March 26- Sanskrit

March 29- Computer Application (Arts and Commerce)

March 30- Marathi, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Uriya.

Important instructions for class 12 CGBSE exam:

- Students to wear masks and carry sanitiser at all times

- Students not allowed to any electronic device in the exam hall

- All students to reach the examination centre thirty minutes before reporting time