Chhattisgarh Board 2022: CGBSE releases class 10, 12 quarterly exam dates on cgbse.nic.in - Check full list here

Latest notification by CGBSE states that the class 10 quarterly board exams 2022 will take place from September 26 through October 1, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 07:51 PM IST

The dates for the upcoming quarterly board examinations for classes 10th and 12th have been announced by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE). The most recent notification states that the class 10 quarterly board exams will take place from September 26 through October 1, 2022.

Additionally, class 12th quarterly board exams are scheduled for the same time period. The board quarterly exams will take place from 2 PM to 4 PM. Students must be seated in the examination hall by 1 PM.

CGBSE 10 Quarterly Board Exams Date Sheet:

26 September (Monday): Hindi

27 September (Tuesday): English

28 September (Wednesday): Sanskrit

29 September (Thursday): Mathematics

30 September (Friday): Social Science

1 October (Saturday): Science

CGBSE 12 Quarterly Board Exams Date Sheet:

26 September (Monday): English

27 September (Tuesday): Hindi

28 September (Wednesday): History, Physics, Accountancy

29 September (Thursday): Geography, Chemistry, Business Studies

30 September (Friday): Political Science, Biology

1 October (Saturday): Economics, Mathematics

