CGBSE Class 12 board exam results DECLARED: How to check online at cgbse.nic.in

Students of the Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) who are looking to check their Class 12 results can do so by going on the board's official website. The results were announced on Sunday (July 25) at 11 am.

It was only Chhattishgarh that conducted board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Class 12 students were allowed to appear for their board exams. Students were provided with question papers and answer sheets at the examination centres and they were asked to submit the answer sheet within the next 5 days of receiving the question paper.

Students can check their results by going to these websites: cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in

Here's how to check your CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 12th Result 2021:

-Visit the official website - cgbse.nic.in

-Locate and click on the link for CG Board 12th Result 2021

-You will be redirected to a new page with input fields

-Enter your exam roll number and other details asked on the webpage

-Verify these against your exam hall ticket and submit them

-Your CGBSE 12th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

-Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference

Now, students can also check their Class 10 and 12 results via the app

Here are the steps to check the scores through an app:

Step 1: Visit google play store

Step 2: Download result app as per rating

Step 3: Pre-register with your registration or roll number

Step 4: Alert will appear soon after the declaration of results