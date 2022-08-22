Search icon
CGBSE Class 10, 12 supplementary result 2022 DECLARED at cgbse.nic.in: How to check here

CGBSE class 10, 12 supplementary result 2022 has been declared at cgbse.nic.in.

CGBSE Class 10, 12 supplementary result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, Raipur (CGBSE) has declared the Class 10, 12 supplementary result 2022. Candidates who appeared for the CGBSE class 10th and 12th examination can download the result from the official website at cgbse.nic.in. 

Candidates can check their CGBSE High School and Higher Secondary Supplementary result through their roll number.

Chhattisgarh CGBSE result 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official website at cgbse.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the Higher Secondary Supplementary Exam 2022/High School Supplementary Exam 2022 link
  • Key in your roll number
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen
  • Check and Take printout for future reference.

