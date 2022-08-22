CGBSE Class 10, 12 supplementary result 2022 DECLARED at cgbse.nic.in: How to check here

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, Raipur (CGBSE) has declared the Class 10, 12 supplementary result 2022. Candidates who appeared for the CGBSE class 10th and 12th examination can download the result from the official website at cgbse.nic.in.
Candidates can check their CGBSE High School and Higher Secondary Supplementary result through their roll number.
Chhattisgarh CGBSE result 2022: How to check
