CGBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 declared at cgbse.nic.in, check Chhattisgarh Board pass percentage, topper list

File photo

CGBSE Result 2022: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) Class 10th and 12th results have been declared today (May 14, 2022). Candidates can check the Chhattisgarh Board results through the official website, cgbse.nic.in. Suman Patel and Sonali Bala have topped class 10th exam with 592 marks out of 600. Their pass percentage is 98.67 per cent.

The CG Board 12th result 2022 pass percentage is 79.30 per cent. Chhattisgarh Board 10th pass percentage is 74.23 per cent.

Nearly, 8 lakh students appeared in Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 Exams 2022.

CGBSE Result 2022 websites to check:

- cgbse.nic.in

Students are advised to check their mark sheet with their respective schools after the results get declared.

Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 board examinations were conducted in the month of March. CGBSE Class 10 exams were conducted from March 3, 2022 to March 23, 2022 whereas, CGBSE 12th Exams 2022 were conducted from March 2, 2022 to March 30, 2022.

CGBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: Steps to download

- Visit the official website, cgbse.nic.in

- On the homepage, click on the result link

- Enter your required credentials

- Result will be displayed on the screen

- Take a hardcopy for future reference

The Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel, has announced recently that CGBSE Class 10th and 12th toppers 2022 will be taken on a helicopter ride.

"Air travel is something everyone desires. I believe that a helicopter ride will inculcate in the minds of children a desire to fly high in the skies of life and they will sharpen their skills even more to achieve their goal,” stated a PTI report regarding helicopter rides.