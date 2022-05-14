CGBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: Chhattisgarh Board result declared at cgbse.nic.in, direct link to download marksheet

Picture Credit: IANS

CGBSE Result 2022: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) Class 10th and 12th results have been declared today (May 14, 2022). Candidates can check the Chhattisgarh Board results through the official website, cgbse.nic.in. Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam has announced the CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 results 2022 today at 12 PM.

Nearly, 8 lakh students appeared in Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 Exams 2022.

CGBSE Result 2022 websites to check:

- cgbse.nic.in

Students are advised to check their marksheet with their respective schools after the results get declared.

Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 board examinations were conducted in the month of March. CGBSE Class 10 exams were conducted from March 3, 2022 to March 23, 2022 whereas, CGBSE 12th Exams 2022 were conducted from March 2, 2022 to March 30, 2022.

CGBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: Steps to download

- Visit the official website, cgbse.nic.in

- On the homepage, click on the result link

- Enter your required credentials

- Result will be displayed on the screen

- Take a hardcopy for future reference