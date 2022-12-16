Chhattisgarh Board class 10, 12 exam 2023 datesheet OUT: See how and where to check

Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 datesheet released | Photo: PTI

Chhattisgarh Board of School Education (CGBSE) has released the date sheet for CGBSE 2023 class 10, 12 today (December 16) at the official website-- cgbse.nic.in. Candidates who have applied to appear for the Chhattisgarh Board class 10, 12 exam 2023 can the date sheet from the official website.

According to the date sheet, the class 10 board exam 2023 will begin on March 2, 2023, and will end on March 24, 2023. The Chattisgarh Class 12, 2023 exam will start on March 1, 2023, and it will end on March 31, 2023. Candidates can also directly check the Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 by Clicking here.

CGBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet: How to download

Visit the official website – cgbse.nic.in

Click on the document which “Main Exam Year 2023 Time Table”

Time Table will appear on the screen

Download and keep a copy of the same.

The Chhattisgarh board exam 2023 will begin at 9 am and the answer sheets will be distributed at 9:05 am. Students will get time to read the question paper from 9:10 am. The paper should be written from 9:15 am to 12:15 pm.