The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced the CGBSE class 10, and 12 results 2025 today. Students who appeared in the matric examination can soon check and download their results from cgbse.nic.in and cg.results.nic.in. The CGBSE held the Class 10th board examinations from March 3 to March 24. The exam was held in single shifts on all days, from 9 am to 12.15 pm.

Chhattisgarh Class 10th results 2025: Step to check CGBSE Class 10th, 12th results

1. Visit the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in

2. Click on the CGBSE 10th/12th results page.

3. Enter your login credentials and submit.

4. Check your result.

5. Download the page and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

The dates of the CGBSE Class 12 exams were March 1–March 28, 2025. On all days, the exams were conducted in single shifts from 9 a.m. to 12.15 p.m.