CG TET Result 2022 OUT: See how and where to check the Chhattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test result

CG TET Result 2022 has been declared at the official website-- vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 03:30 PM IST

Chattisgarh TET Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board, Raipur has declared the Chhattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test (CG TET) Result 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their CG TET 2022 result from the official website of CG Vyapam-- vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. 

Teacher Eligibility Test CG TET 2022 was conducted by Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board Raipur on 18th September. The TET exam is conducted to hire candidates for various teaching posts. CG TET paper 1 was conducted on September 18, between 9:30 am to 12:15 pm and from 2 pm to 4:45 pm. 

CG TET Result 2022: Here's how to check 

  • Open the official website- vyapam.cgstate.gov.in
  • Now go to the Result section and open it
  • Click on the link that says, “शिक्षक पात्रता परीक्षा (TET22)- 2022 के Final Answer | Result”
  • Now enter the login details and submit them
  • Finally, you can check your result and download the scorecard form here.

A total of 71.3 percent of candidates appeared in Paper 1 while 69.63 percent of candidates appeared in Paper 2. The exam was conducted in a total of 1336 examination centres.

