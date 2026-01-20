CG TET Exam 2026: Admit card released at vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in, check how to download hall ticket and other details

The CG VYAPAM has released the CG TET 2026 admit cards. The exam will be held on February 1 in two shifts. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website and must arrive at the exam centre early. Helpdesk support is available for any issues.

Chhattisgarh Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal (CG VYAPAM) has officially released the admit cards for the upcoming Chhattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test (CG TET) 2026. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official CG VYAPAM website at vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in.

Exam Details and Schedule

The CG TET 2026 is scheduled to take place on February 1, 2026, and will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will run from 9:30 AM to 12:15 PM, while the second shift is set from 3:00 PM to 5:45 PM. Candidates are advised to be well-prepared and review the exam schedule in advance to avoid any confusion on the exam day.

How to Download CG TET Admit Card

Candidates can follow these simple steps to download their CG TET 2026 admit cards:

Visit the official website of CG VYAPAM at vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in.

On the homepage, click the link for ‘Admit Card’.

Select the CG TET Admit Card 2026 link.

Enter the required login credentials (registration number, date of birth, etc.).

Submit the details to access the admit card.

The admit card will appear on the screen. Verify all the information carefully.

Download the admit card and take a printout for the exam.

Candidates must verify their personal and exam details, including name, date, exam centre, and shift, before downloading the admit card.

Important Instructions for Exam Day

Candidates are reminded to arrive at their designated examination centre at least two hours before the exam begins to ensure smooth entry and completion of necessary security checks, such as frisking. Entry will only be allowed after security clearance, and no candidate will be permitted to enter after the reporting time mentioned on the admit card.

To avoid any last-minute issues, candidates are strongly advised to plan their journey to the exam centre.

Helpdesk for Queries

In case of any difficulties related to the examination centre or technical issues while downloading the admit card, candidates can contact the CG VYAPAM helpdesk. The support team can be reached at the following numbers:

0771-2972780 8269801982

The helpdesk is available between 10:00 AM and 5:30 PM on weekdays.

Candidates are encouraged to regularly check the CG VYAPAM website for further updates and information.